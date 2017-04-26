Bringing home hardware; Caddell wins second title, Blankenship secures silver

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise UIL, UIL

For the second year in a row, Avery Caddell returned from the UIL state meet in Austin with a gold medal.

The senior, who’s now medaled at state three times in headline writing and won Tops in Texas last year, said it was nice to go out with a win, though he was surprised he medaled at all.

“I didn’t think I’d done well when I came out,” Caddell said. “We thought I’d bombed it.”

He told his coach, Karen Bohmfalk, that he didn’t want to know the results of the contest, just whether he’d earned a medal or not. At state the coaches are allowed to pick up their students’ papers unless the student won – so when Bohmfalk turned away without taking Caddell’s headlines with her, he figured out he won.

“I tried not to tell him,” Bohmfalk said. “It was kind of hard to hide.

“When he saw I didn’t have it in my hands, he knew. He said, ‘I’m smarter than I used to be.'”

Faith Blankenship, who placed third in feature writing, also knew ahead of time that she’d earned a medal. The senior actually asked Bohmfalk to tell her if she’d placed in feature because, like Caddell, she wasn’t happy with her work. She’d expected to place in editorial writing instead.

After changing the quote after the lead in her feature multiple times, Blankenship said she ran out of time and had to print out her paper without reading over it or including some key quotes.

“So I just cried for 10 minutes and then I wrote my editorial,” she said.

But in the end, the results for both Blankenship and Caddell were a cause for celebration. The state meet also inspired a new project for both students – before they graduate, they plan to hold a weekend workshop to help eighth grade students interested in UIL journalism improve their writing.

“They’re now planning to recruit and train their replacements,” Bohmfalk said, “for a couple of reasons – one, to extend their legacy, and two, because they like community service.”