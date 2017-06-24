Bridging the gap: School offers summer reading event for students

By David Talley | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Boyd

When the school year ends, teachers tell their students to keep reading over the summer.

“We want to bridge that gap,” said Boyd Intermediate School Principal Nina Coody. “But between the fall and spring some of our kids stop reading.”

The district started confronting that issue at the elementary level about three years ago, when staff started the Read 2 Succeed weekly summer reading program for local elementary-age kids. This year, thanks to the initiative of its high school student government president, the district has expanded that to incoming 4-7th graders.

“I pick a theme for the day,” said incoming senior Cody Lawson. “It’s something they can focus on. Last week we had flag day, so the idea was to create your own flag with your favorite book. They had to pick a country, so it’s kind of cross-curricular. They picked a country and found a book about the country in the library. They had to create the country’s flag with symbols and motifs.”

The group meets every Wednesday at the middle school from 9 a.m. to noon for an activity. Lawson and other high school volunteers then help them find and check out books for the week. The group will meet next week and the rest of July, excluding July 5. Coody said the activities are completely student-led. Lawson approached her near the end of the spring semester with high school assistant principal Daniel Bougeois about starting the summer event.

Lawson, who plans to study literature in college, said it was worth it to pass on his love of books to younger students.

“I was thinking about what I could do for my community and how to tie that to something that I love doing,” Lawson said. “So I approached [Bourgeois] about it. I want to share my passion for literature with other people. I’ve also kind of thought, what’s the point if you’re not cultivating younger minds?”

Coody said it benefits everyone.

“Instead of getting behind, they’re staying busy and improving reading fluency,” she said. “Because all kids need to practice reading.”