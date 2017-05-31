Bridgeport to host second build day

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

The city of Bridgeport’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a second hike and bike trail build day this weekend, and volunteers are needed to help complete the next phase of the trail.

Representatives from the city and trail-building firm Shadow Trail Design will lead volunteers 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3 at Endeavor Bridgeport Adventure Park, located behind T-Top Manufacturing, 278 George Mitchell Parkway.

The city was awarded a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife in 2014 and recently began construction on non-motorized trails at the parl.

The city plans to use volunteer labor for its beginner trails while the firm builds intermediate and expert trails. Its first community build day, held last month, opened 1.6 miles of trail. Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Nolting said he’s hoping to see 2.5 miles of trail open after this weekend’s build.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, long pants, water, loppers, steel rakes, blowers, push mowers, hand tree saws and weed eaters if available. The city will provide water.

For information, call the department at 940-683-3400.