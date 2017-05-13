Bridgeport superintendent search narrows

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

The search for Bridgeport’s new superintendent narrowed this week.

The school board and the superintendent search firm, C.C.R. Educational Consultants, have narrowed the field of candidates to seven out of the more than 40 who applied. Initial interviews are scheduled for May 17, May 18, May 22 and May 23. The current timeline indicates the lone finalist will be named in June and will start work at the beginning of July.

After trustees canvassed election results at a special meeting Tuesday, new board member Jessie DeLuna was sworn in to Place 7, and incumbent Scott Hiler took the oath of office for his new term in Place 6.