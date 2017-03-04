Bridgeport student creates tourist attraction

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

The Butterfield Overland Mail route through Bridgeport used horses and stagecoaches, but the town’s newest trail could use smartphones.

Bridgeport senior Reginald Lane had the idea for the Stagecoach Trail, a system of kiosks to be installed in local businesses. Tourists could follow a route from kiosk to kiosk, visiting downtown and picking up a history lesson along the way.

“The idea behind it is to provide people with an opportunity to realize how effective tourism can be to create commerce in Bridgeport,” Lane said.

“It was the idea of making some attraction that fits with the stagecoach history and also was profitable, not just for the city, but also for the business owners as well.”

Lane is a Ford’s Scholar, one of 10 students across Texas selected for the prestigious leadership program. The scholars are encouraged to think of community service projects, and the Stagecoach Trail is Lane’s.

He hopes to have six kiosks built and operational by May 13 so they’re in place for Butterfield Stage Days. At first the kiosks will hold informational pamphlets that describe the history of Bridgeport, from the mail route to the coal mines. Visitors will be able to collect unique stamps at each kiosk to prove they’ve completed the trail. Eventually, though, Lane hopes to have screens in the kiosks that show videos on Bridgeport history, and maybe a gift shop and photo booth at the end of the trail. There could even be an app one day.

“It’s the beginning of what could turn Bridgeport into a tourist town,” Lane said.

Lane has presented the idea to several local groups who have all embraced it. The Bridgeport Historical Society agreed to write the pamphlets, the Economic Development Corp. will provide ads and the city wants to help with the audio and video. Lane’s next step is to talk to local businesses and find out who wants a kiosk and who’s willing to sponsor one.

“At the beginning we’ll probably stay on [Halsell Street],” Lane said. “But if Dos Chiles wants one, we’re not going to say no.”

Lane graduates in May and plans to move to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University. He hopes that other Bridgeport residents will keep up the project once he’s gone and build upon it.

“Right now it’s just the kiosks,” Lane said, “but it can expand to so much more.”