Bridgeport seeks grant to improve water treatment plant

Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport City Council approved Monday the submission of a grant application for a carbon filtering system, which is proposed to mitigate the town’s water taste and odor issues.

The city will apply to the 2017-2018 Texas Community Development Block Grant Program, funded by the Texas Department of Agriculture. The grant program is 80/20 matching, and TDA will pay up to $275,000 of the project cost.

Installing a carbon filtering system at the water treatment plant, a project that will likely include building a facility to house the system and the re-routing of treatment lines, is estimated to cost $330,000, although City Manager Jesica McEachern said that’s a conservative estimate. The money for the city’s 20 percent of the total project cost will come from the Water Capital Projects Fund.

The council also approved the continuation of the Texas Law Enforcement Agency Best Practices Recognition Program, through which the Bridgeport Police Department has been recognized twice as complying with best practices. Police Chief Steve Stanford said assessors will complete an on-site visit in Bridgeport in either May or June to determine whether the department is recognized for a third time.