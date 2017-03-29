Bridgeport School Board sets superintendent hiring schedule

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

Bridgeport School Board members Monday laid out a timetable for hiring a new superintendent.

Dr. Eddie Bland was named the lone finalist earlier this month for a job leading Snyder ISD.

After meeting with representatives from superintendent search firm C.C.R. Educational Consultants, board members decided the district will post the position Friday. The board is hoping to meet with district staff over the next month and has scheduled a public meeting to discuss its desired superintendent profile with the community Thursday, April 6.

Applications close April 28, and the board will meet to discuss candidates and schedule interviews May 9. The following two weeks are set aside for interviewing candidates.

Depending on when the interviews conclude, the board can officially name its new superintendent after a 21-day waiting period sometime between June 12 and 16, with the new head administrator starting work July 3.

School board members also discussed the qualities they’d like to see in a leader, with board President Tom Talley listing budgeting and finances as top concerns. Vice President Charles Mauldin said he’d like to see the new superintendent display a willingness to work with kids and an understanding of the importance of vocational ag classes, especially for students who don’t pursue college degrees. Talley amended that suggestion, saying he felt the individual should have a broad understanding of all curriculum needs and also have a knowledge of public relations and communications.

Trustees agreed the position should be open to individuals who aren’t currently superintendents, including current high school principals and assistant superintendents.

The board also discussed hiring an interim superintendent with its search firm.

Talley asked C.C.R. consultant Skip Casey, a former superintendent, if he would be interested in the temporary post, but Casey said the overall cost would likely be more than the district would consider. Since he doesn’t live locally, the district would be responsible for paying Casey’s travel and lodging during the week, in addition to paying him Bland’s daily rate.

Talley asked that an interim superintendent discussion item be placed on the board’s next agenda.