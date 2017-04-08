Bridgeport School Board seeks community input on superintendent search

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

While trying to decide what they want in their new superintendent, Bridgeport School Board members reached out to the community.

The board held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the superintendent search with parents and school employees. Board president Tom Talley told those in attendance that teachers have asked for a superintendent who understands curriculum, has experience teaching and cares about vocational education at the upper levels.

Talley said school board members will meet with the staff of every school so they can comment and ask questions about the search. He explained that a search firm, C.C.R. Educational Consultants, will take the applications and narrow the field. Most of the consultants at C.C.R. are former school administrators.

“Those people understand where the teachers come from,” Talley said. “They understand what teachers want.”

Bridgeport High School Principal Jaime Sturdivant said she hoped the new superintendent would be involved with not just the school, but the community.

“We want someone who’s going to love Bridgeport, who’s going to take pride in being here,” Sturdivant said. “They need to know our community, know our people.

“I’ve chosen to stay here, and hopefully we can find someone who feels that way, too.”

Talley mentioned that C.C.R. mostly works with smaller school districts like Bridgeport, so they understand the needs of the school and the community.

“I think we have a top notch firm,” board member Alan Powers said. “I think they’ll find the right person for us.”

The timeline for the hiring of the new superintendent isn’t set in stone, but Talley said the board would like to have someone in the position by the beginning of July. At a previous meeting trustees planned for applications to close April 28, and the board will meet to discuss candidates and schedule interviews May 9, with the intent to name the lone finalist in June.

In the meantime, the board is still considering interim options, which will be discussed at the next school board meeting, Monday, April 10.

Once the search firm narrows down the candidates to one or two finalists, the board will conduct site visits at their schools, though Talley said they’re not necessarily looking to hire someone with previous superintendent experience, just the person who fits well with the district.

“We want to make sure we get the best,” Talley said.

A parent asked how the community could help with the search process, and Talley encouraged them to call board members and to speak at public meetings.

“We will listen,” Talley said.