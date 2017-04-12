Bridgeport School Board names interim superintendent

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

Bridgeport School Board members named the district’s interim superintendent Monday night, selecting a member of the search firm hired to find the new superintendent.

Dr. Arthur “Skip” Casey of C.C.R. Educational Consultants, a former superintendent himself, will take over interim duties while the search is ongoing. The district is still working on a timeline for hiring a superintendent, but at a community meeting last week board President Tom Talley said he’d like to have the position filled by the beginning of July.

Applications for superintendent close April 28. C.C.R. will narrow the list of applicants to a few finalists, and the board plans to conduct interviews in May. If the proposed schedule is followed, the board will name a lone finalist sometime in June.

Trustees also: