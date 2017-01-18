Bridgeport School Board extends Bland’s contract

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Bridgeport School Board voted Monday to extend Superintendent Eddie Bland’s contract.

After a closed session during which they evaluated Bland’s performance, board members voted unanimously to extend the superintendent’s contract by one year. It now runs through 2020.

Bland became Bridgeport’s superintendent in 2006.

The board also voted to adopt the Texas Association of School Administrator’s recommended resolution to urge for the repeal of the state’s proposed A-F accountability system. The system has proved wildly unpopular with administrators since schools’ provisional grades were released in early January, with many calling for the legislature to stick with the current accountability system, which tells schools if they “met standard” or “require improvement.”

Bridgeport ISD received provisional grades of two “C”s, a “D” and an “F” under the A-F accountability ratings, but met standard under the current system.

Bland said he wasn’t proud of the district’s grades, but he remains convinced the system is flawed.

Before the board voted to adopt the resolution, board president Tom Talley asked to make a statement.

“The public schools in Texas are not failing,” he said, “but the politicians are miserably failing our public schools. We all need to take a stand against our state leaders.”

Trustees also:

offered two provisional contracts to incoming teachers.

approved BISD’s local innovation plan.

approved the purchase of a school bus from Carroll ISD for a price not to exceed $65,000 and amended the budget for the purchase.

discussed the water damage in the Bridgeport High School gym caused by a pipe burst. Bland told board members he expected the gym floor replacement to be completed by mid-April.

The next board meeting is Monday, Feb. 20.