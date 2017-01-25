Bridgeport Police Department honors employees

The Bridgeport Police Department held its annual awards banquet Saturday. Several officers were lauded for their service to the department and the community.
The following received awards:
- Lt. Todd Low, Lt. Jerry Upton, Shelia Webb and Holli Olmos received the Chief Randy Singleton Community Impact Award for their work with the Santa Cops Program. Officer Antonia Valdez was also named a recipient for her work with local youth.
- Cpl. Greg Romine was awarded the Above and Beyond award for “his dedication to training and excellent attitude in all he does,” according to Chief Steve Stanford.
- Officer Nicolas Yates received the Top Gun award. Yates was the top scorer in the department’s shooting competition.
- Brandi Pollock, an emergency telecommunicator, was named New Employee of the Year because she “has served with excellence,” Stanford said.
- Paul Walsh, code enforcement officer, and Horace Langford, training coordinator, were named Employees of the Year. “Both employees embrace our mission and come to work each day with an exceptional attitude,” Stanford said.
- Cpl. Richard Taylor won the Supervisor of the Year award. “He’s a very dedicated employee that serves with excellence in all he does,” Stanford said.
- Officer Nick Crane received the Sgt. Randy D. White Officer of the Year award. “Nick works extremely hard to improve our community. He’s a very active officer who embraces hard work and dedication to duty,” Stanford said.