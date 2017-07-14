Bridgeport PD earns national designation

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, July 14, 2017



The Bridgeport Police Department has become only the fourth law enforcement agency in Texas to become a member of a national program aimed at responding to calls of missing children.

The department recently completed the necessary training to be a part of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Missing Kids Readiness Project. It is designed to help law enforcement agencies promote best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted and sexually exploited children.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said the process took about a year and completed a department goal for 2016-2017 to develop a policy on how they would respond to such situations.

“We don’t deal with this too much, but if we do, we will be able to respond more professionally and be more prepared for that response,” he said.

According to a news release from NCMEC, the department worked with the national organization on their missing child policy to ensure it met the critical elements of NCMEC’s model policy for law enforcement agencies.

Stanford said all of the supervisors went through a specific set of training, and everyone in the department received online training in the program.

Participation in the program means more than just coming up with a policy. Stanford said the department had to also implement the policy, and NCMEC then reviewed the policy and the training before Bridgeport received the status.

“Armed with the information, knowledge and operational resources gained through meeting the project criteria, the Bridgeport Police Department is now positioned to respond more quickly, comprehensively and effectively when a child’s life may be at stake,” NCMEC stated in a press release about the designation.

In addition to being only the fourth department in Texas, Bridgeport is also now one of 43 law enforcement agencies across the country to achieve the status.

Information about the program and on preventative tools for citizens can be found at missingkids.org.