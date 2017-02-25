Bridgeport park on track for hike and bike trails

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Delayed construction on the hike and bike trails at Bridgeport’s Northwest Park is now set to begin this spring.

The trails will be located east of the Northwest OHV park off of Texas 101 north of town.

After receiving a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant to fund the trails in 2014, City Recreation Superintendent Chris Heasley said original plans to start construction last fall were delayed pending state approval. The city received notice its plans had been approved around two weeks ago. Heasley said he expects the trails to begin seeing use as soon as they’re completed.

“I think this will be used a lot more locally than the off-road park is,” he said. “To do the off-road park you’ve got to own a Jeep or an off-road vehicle or a four-wheeler. And there’s quite a bit of expense to that. There can be expense to owning a mountain bike, but you can come out and hike these things without anything. Locally, I think you’ll get people out that have never been out to the park before that, who just want to go hike in the woods.”

Heasley said the city employed engineering firm Baird, Hampton & Brown to design the 11.7 miles of trail using 200 acres of city land. The trail’s designer, Larry Colvin, is also the president of the Weatherford Mountain Bike Club, which recently built a trail near Lake Weatherford.

Heasley said Colvin walked the Northwest Park at least three times to plan the conceptual design, which includes separate trails for beginning, advanced and expert riders.

“A lot of times when you hire a firm, they have a lot of knowledge in an area, but they don’t necessarily go and do that activity,” he said. “[Colvin] does. He’s going to use these trails as much as anybody.”

Heasley said the firm’s design prominently features the park’s creeks and craggy terrain and highlights its natural resources, including the herd of wild mules that lives nearby.

Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Nolting said recent issues with erosion in the area also affected how the firm designed the trails.

“It’s played into how he’s built his trails. You can see these trails don’t go straight down,” he said. “They kind of meander back and forth through the elevation. If you cut through the hills, water flows over the trail better. Plus later, we’ll add rocks and bridges that will make this area look a little better.”

Heasley said the city will now hire a construction firm for the project. Bids are due March 9, and the firm will then lead volunteers for several weekend community build days throughout the spring to complete the beginners loop.

“I’d anticipate the first community build being the last weekend in April or the first weekend in May,” he said. “It depends on what their schedule looks like. Our contacts have felt like in that first weekend you could do enough of this that we could make a loop, so basically when that first weekend is over, you’ll have something available for locals to go out and do if they wanted.

“The nice thing is that with the beginner trails being a community build, the rest is not. That can be done during the week with him and his crew working. My goal is to have all of this by the fall. Realistically, I’d anticipate even by mid-summer there will be enough of the section complete that you can do some of the intermediate trails.”

After the trail is finished, Heasley said he hopes the volunteers stick around. He’s hoping to organize a citizen group to support and maintain the trails as needed. However, he said, final stewardship of the trail will fall back on the Parks Department.

The city’s contribution to the project’s cost will mostly take the form of providing labor, with the state’s grant covering $64,000 of the $86,000 project. Heasley said he’s expecting a strong economic impact from the trail’s completion.

“Two weekends ago we had 1,000 people out here at Northwest Park,” he said. “I don’t have numbers on what they did, but with 1,000 people, a good number of them had to stop and eat somewhere. They had to go get gas, and they had to go to Brookshire’s. So that’s an economic impact. It’s given us a name in that world, and I see this building on that.”