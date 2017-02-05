Bridgeport Main Street selling personalized bricks

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Main Street

You can now own a piece of downtown thanks to Bridgeport Main Street’s buy-a-brick campaign.

Bricks are available for purchase for $75. The bricks will be engraved and lined along the Halsell Street sidewalks.

There are two options available for the engraving – up to three lines with 16 letters per line, or up to three lines with 13 letters per line and a logo.

“You can put anything from your name to a loved one’s name. You can even do a logo,” Main Street Manager Tiffany Evans said. “Anything to personalize it.

“We decided it would be good for people to have their own spot downtown.”

Order forms are available on the Bridgeport Main Street Facebook page or at City Hall, 900 Thompson St. Evans will also take calls for orders at 940-683-3404. Completed forms may be returned to City Hall or emailed to tevans@cityofbridgeport.net. There’s no deadline to purchase a brick at this time.