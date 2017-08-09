Bridgeport ISD tax rate unchanged

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

Bridgeport School Board Monday proposed a tax rate of $1.24 per $100 property valuation for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Under the proposal, the maintenance and operations rate will be $1.04 per $100 valuation, with the debt service (interest and sinking) rate at 20 cents.

When Superintendent Brandon Peavey introduced the recommended rate, board president Tom Talley asked if the full rate, $1.24275, is lower than last year’s.

“Last year I believe it was $1.24450, so it is slightly lower,” Peavey said. “… The increase in property values has assisted with some of that.”

The board raised the rate to $1.24 from $1.22 in August 2016.

The board plans to adopt both the budget and tax rate Aug. 28. The board can lower the tax rate after that date, but they can’t raise it. Board member Scott Hiler asked if it would be beneficial to raise the proposed rate knowing they could lower it by the end of the month if needed.

“Does anyone ever really do that?” he asked.

Peavey explained the district already has a large fund balance.

“I believe at this time there’s really not a lot of value in [raising the proposed rate],” Peavey said. “I think the recommended rate is right.”

There will be another regular meeting Aug. 14 and a budget workshop Aug. 21.

The board also: