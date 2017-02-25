Bridgeport ISD tabs Wilson as Athletic Director; Bullard coach to lead Bulls

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Bridgeport ISD’s search for a new athletic director and head football coach ended with current Bullard coach Shannon Wilson.

The district hired Wilson, who had been at the 4A district outside Tyler since 2010, Thursday night on the recommendation of Superintendent Eddie Bland. Trustees voted unanimously for the hire.

“He’s the best fit for the community,” Bland said Thursday about the recommendation. “He’s got all the right tools for being our AD and football coach.

“It was a tough choice, but he kept coming back to the top.”

Wilson coached at Southlake Carroll and other Metroplex schools as a defensive coordinator before getting his first head coaching job at Bullard.

“I was in that area for a while. Coach [Danny] Henson did a great job at Bridgeport, and I worked with Bobby Atkinson and he told me how much he loved it,” Wilson said. “I told myself if it ever came open, it would be something I’d look at.

“It’s a good area. I’m from Lubbock and my wife is from Abilene. Our parents are happy to have us moving that way. It’s a win-win for our family.”

Wilson compiled a record of 38-36 in his seven seasons at Bullard, playing in ultra-competitive districts with the state champions or contenders – Kilgore, Tyler Chapel Hill, Carthage and Gilmer. Before he arrived in Bullard, the program had gone 18 years without a playoff berth and was coming off a 1-9 campaign in 2009. Two seasons later, Bullard made a trip to the third round of the playoffs.

“I was super proud of the staff and kids we had [in Bullard],” Wilson said. “It was like the SEC (Southeastern Conference) of our classification. But our coaches and kids did a great job of competing at that level.

“I was proud to be a part of the turnaround and the change in fortunes.”

Before going to Bullard, he served as the defensive coordinator at Southlake Carroll for three years. He had stops at Duncanville and Irving as a defensive coordinator and also coached at Arlington Martin and Sam Houston and in Plainview.

Wilson takes over for Henson, who retired after 24 years with the district. Henson led the Bulls to 151 wins during his tenure.

“Coach Henson’s teams were well-known for being well-disciplined and well-prepared,” Wilson said.

The Bulls are coming off a 3-7 season and missed the playoffs after going 0-4 in District 3-4A Division II.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Wilson said. “Everyone in our league is well-coached. There’s a lot of great teams in North Texas. It’s Texas football. It doesn’t matter where you’re at, you’re going to face good teams with good coaches.”

Wilson broke the news to his staff and players in Bullard Friday morning and made his way to Bridgeport to meet with athletes and coaches.

He said no decisions have been made about his staff.

“I hope to meet with everyone and see where we are at,” Wilson said.