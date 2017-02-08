Bridgeport ISD reviews Athletic Director candidates

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

After receiving 150 applicants, Bridgeport ISD’s search committee will start interviewing athletic director and football coach candidates later this week.

The new hire will replace the retiring Danny Henson, who had been with district since 1993.

The committee will interview between eight and 10 candidates, picking between two and four finalists for a second round of interviews.

“Once the committee identifies two to four finalists, I’ll do the next set of interviews,” said Bridgeport Superintendent Eddie Bland, who is not part of the first round of talks with candidates.

“It’d be great to have a person identified by our Feb. 20 board meeting.”

The coaches being interviewed this week all met the district’s criteria of serving as a head coach at the 2A level or above or being an offensive or defensive coordinator at a 4A or larger school. Bland said four or five are current head coaches.

“It’s a combination of head coaches and coordinators,” Bland said. “It’s a wide array of people from different backgrounds.”