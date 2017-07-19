Bridgeport ISD plans enrollment fairs

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

As the beginning of the school year approaches, it’s time for enrollment at Bridgeport ISD.

The district will hold two enrollment fairs, on Thursday, July 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parents of returning students should bring an ID, proof of residence (i.e. a utility bill) and completed enrollment forms. Parents of new and pre-kindergarten students should bring their student’s birth certificate, shot records, Social Security card and their proof of residence and ID.

At the Bridgeport School Board meeting Monday the board discussed other important upcoming dates, including:

Aug. 7 and 21, 2017-2018 budget discussions.

Aug. 14, the next regular school board meeting.

Aug. 28, the meeting to adopt the 2017-2018 budget and tax rate.

The board also: