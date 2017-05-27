Bridgeport ISD names superintendent pick

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

Bridgeport School Board named Brandon Peavey, the superintendent of Hardin ISD, as its lone finalist for superintendent on Wednesday.

Peavey, who has been a teacher and principal and worked as superintendent for 2A and 3A schools, was one of six final candidates the board interviewed.

“I think he’s going to be a great hire,” board President Tom Talley said. “He’s a very personable, outgoing individual.”

“He’s moving up the ladder, and that’s something we liked. He has aspirations. I feel like he’s going to be very visible in the community.”

Peavey also has experience in North Texas – he previously worked for Collinsville, Muenster, Fossil Ridge and Keller Central.

“It’s an outstanding district performance-wise, and it’s improving every year,” Peavey said of Bridgeport. “I’m very excited about joining the Bridgeport family.”

The board must wait 21 days before officially naming Peavey superintendent.