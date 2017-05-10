Bridgeport gas rates going up

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Natural gas rates in Bridgeport will rise starting in June.

Bridgeport City Council approved Monday a negotiated settlement between Atmos Energy Corp. and the Atmos Cities Steering Committee, which negotiates usage rates for member cities. The average consumer will see a monthly increase of $2.04, and commercial bills are expected to increase $6.27 monthly.

“What hurts us around here is the price of natural gas,” Atmos representative Randy West said of the increase.

Council members asked West if it would be possible to lower prices, and he explained the steering committee and Atmos had already negotiated to the lowest reasonable rate.

The council also: