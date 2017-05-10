Bridgeport gas rates going up

Natural gas rates in Bridgeport will rise starting in June.
Bridgeport City Council approved Monday a negotiated settlement between Atmos Energy Corp. and the Atmos Cities Steering Committee, which negotiates usage rates for member cities. The average consumer will see a monthly increase of $2.04, and commercial bills are expected to increase $6.27 monthly.
“What hurts us around here is the price of natural gas,” Atmos representative Randy West said of the increase.
Council members asked West if it would be possible to lower prices, and he explained the steering committee and Atmos had already negotiated to the lowest reasonable rate.
The council also:
- accepted a release and settlement agreement from Richard S. Blake and Blake Production & Entertainment Group, LLC, concerning the lease of 1009 Halsell St. Blake brought his American Musical Theatre Company productions to the building last fall with a planned scheduled of shows through the end of 2017, then abruptly canceled all future scheduled shows last winter. The theatre at 1009 Halsell is now used for community events.
- awarded a bid for primary wrecker services to Rick’s Auto.
- approved a sign variance for West Side Grocery at 206 Cates St.