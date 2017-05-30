Bridgeport EDC director secures state board seat

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport EDC

The director of Bridgeport’s Economic Development Corp. was recently named to the Texas Economic Development Council Board, making him the youngest board member of the statewide organization.

Kevin Holzbog was nominated for the position by a committee and approved Oct. 20 for the post. Holzbog will take over a one-year term from a board member who stepped down, and once that term ends, he’ll be eligible for reappointment to a two-year term.

“I didn’t expect to be selected because I’m so young,” Holzbog said. “It was a pleasant surprise, almost energizing and validating in a way.

“Like any other opportunity where you get to work beside people you look up to, it’s rewarding.”

Holzbog will work with economic development directors from across the state to determine the future goals of the organization, set the budget and advocate for economic development during Texas legislative sessions.

“I know coming into this board position I’m joining an organization that represents our industry as a whole and represents businesses very, very well in Austin,” Holzbog said. “They protect economic development interests at the state level. It’s very exciting to me.”

Prior to his appointment to the board, Holzbog was a member of Texas EDC and worked on committees concerning political action, water, community economic development awards, and workforce.

Texas EDC President Carlton Schwab said Holzbog was chosen for the board because he’s representative of the future of the organization.

“Kevin is considered a real up-and-comer in our business,” Schwab said. “In just a short period of time, he’s exhibited real leadership skills. He represents a younger generation that we want to eventually turn our leadership over to.”