Bridgeport City Council votes to keep same tax rate

Bridgeport City Council Monday proposed a tax rate of 63.9 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year.

The city will hold two public hearings, on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31, before adopting the rate. The tax rate for fiscal year 2017-2018 is scheduled to be adopted at the council’s Sept. 11 meeting.

Though Monday’s agenda called for proposing a rate of 66.45 cents per $100 valuation, the council decided not to raise taxes during discussions at the city’s budget workshop.

“I think this is the best plan for the city,” City Manager Jesica McEachern said of the tax rate.

She added that the city will still see more tax revenue this year due to raised property values.

