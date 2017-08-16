Bridgeport City Council votes to keep same tax rate

Bridgeport City Council Monday proposed a tax rate of 63.9 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year.
The city will hold two public hearings, on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31, before adopting the rate. The tax rate for fiscal year 2017-2018 is scheduled to be adopted at the council’s Sept. 11 meeting.
Though Monday’s agenda called for proposing a rate of 66.45 cents per $100 valuation, the council decided not to raise taxes during discussions at the city’s budget workshop.
“I think this is the best plan for the city,” City Manager Jesica McEachern said of the tax rate.
She added that the city will still see more tax revenue this year due to raised property values.
The council also:
- approved purchasing city employees’ health and dental insurance from BlueCross BlueShield of Texas, vision insurance from VSP and telemedicine insurance from Teladoc/New Benefits.
- approved a final plat for a property on 9th Street.
- approved an increase in airport fees. Enclosed hangars will now be leased for $180 monthly, and ground leases will increase from 7 cents per square foot to 14 cents per square foot.
- appointed Che Rotramble municipal court judge.
- heard a presentation from Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins, a representative of the Texas Police Chief’s Association Best Practices Program, declaring Bridgeport Police Department in compliance with the state’s best standards and practices. This is the third time Bridgeport has been recognized by the TPCA.