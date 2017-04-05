Bridgeport City Council awards bid for trail construction

Bridgeport City Council awarded the bid for construction of its hiking and biking trail at its March 27 council meeting.
Shadow Trail Designs was awarded the $39,768 bid. Shadow Trail will construct the intermediate and expert trail loops, and volunteers will help build the novice loop at Endeavor Bridgeport Adventure Park.
The city scheduled a community build day 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Volunteers will meet behind T-Top Manufacturing on 278 George Mitchell Parkway, and lunch will be provided.
The city received an 80/20 matching grant for $83,800 from Texas Parks and Wildlife to build the trails.
On March 27, the council also:
- approved a special event permit to allow the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce to host a beer and wine tasting event at Butterfield Stage Days on May 13.
- approved change order No. 3 to the contract with Mann Made Construction for the Halsell Street Sidewalk Enhancement Project, a reduction of $25,947.
- approved pay application No. 4 for $60,614 to Mann Made Construction for work completed on the Halsell Street Sidewalk Enhancement project in February.
- adopted an ordinance amending the city’s personnel policy manual.
- adopted an ordinance establishing a code of ethics and conduct for elected officers, appointed board, commission and committee members and employees of the city.
- appointed Judge Craig Johnson as the judge of the city’s municipal court.