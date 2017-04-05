Bridgeport City Council awards bid for trail construction

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport City Council awarded the bid for construction of its hiking and biking trail at its March 27 council meeting.

Shadow Trail Designs was awarded the $39,768 bid. Shadow Trail will construct the intermediate and expert trail loops, and volunteers will help build the novice loop at Endeavor Bridgeport Adventure Park.

The city scheduled a community build day 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Volunteers will meet behind T-Top Manufacturing on 278 George Mitchell Parkway, and lunch will be provided.

The city received an 80/20 matching grant for $83,800 from Texas Parks and Wildlife to build the trails.

On March 27, the council also: