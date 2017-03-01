Bridgeport City Council approves pool amenities

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The city pool in Bridgeport is getting a zip line and a new diving board, plus a floating log for the shallow end.

City council members Monday approved a budget amendment of $24,511 to allow the Parks and Recreation Department to purchase the amenities, which will be installed before the pool opens for the summer season.

“The current status of our diving board, it’s not in very good shape,” Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Nolting said when presenting the proposed amenities to the council. “We estimate that it will last this season, maybe. We’ve got a lot of issues with it … there’s some holes in it, some rust going on on the side, ladder’s in bad shape.”

Nolting said the Parks Department added the zip line and the floating log to provide activities for children not comfortable with swimming in the deep end.

The council unanimously approved the budget amendment for all three items.

SPECIAL REGULATIONS FOR DOWNTOWN

Council members also discussed the proposed downtown overlay district and what special regulations could be put in place to govern merchant displays on Halsell Street.

They agreed to allow outdoor displays, as long as the merchandise doesn’t extend more than 3 feet onto the sidewalk from the storefront. All merchandise displayed outdoors will have to be moved inside after hours. Permanent fixtures, like benches and tables, will also be allowed, as long as they remain within 3 feet of the storefront and are kept in good condition.

The council then discussed holiday window displays and how long they could be kept up past the holiday date. Members agreed that window painting should be taken down no more than two months after the holiday, but they couldn’t agree on whether indoor window displays could be regulated or not.

“You can’t legislate bad taste,” councilman Jimmy Meyers said.

Main Street Manager Tiffany Evans disagreed.

“We want it to look like people care about their business,” she said.

The council will continue to discuss the downtown overlay and regulations at a later meeting.

Council members also: