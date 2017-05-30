Bridgeport City Council amends right-of-way ordinance

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Bridgeport City Council Monday approved an amendment to their right-of-way ordinance to regulate wireless network equipment installations.

House Bill 1004, which the legislature adopted during its regular session, limited cities’ abilities to control wireless network access to right-of-ways for the purposes of equipment installation. HB 1004 limits the amount the city can charge per network node installed in its right-of-ways to $250 and does not allow cities to enact moratoriums on the installation of network equipment.

The ordinance amendment approved Monday will allow the city to regulate the size and placement of network nodes in public right-of-ways.

