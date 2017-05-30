Bridgeport cancels annexation plans

By Racey Burden | Published Monday, November 13, 2017

Tags: annexation, Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Mayor Randy Singleton announced Monday that Bridgeport is no longer planning to annex any land.

“The city of Bridgeport will not proceed with the annexation that has been considered through this time,” Singleton said during Monday night’s council meeting. “During this whole process we have listened to you, and we have laid out all of our options.

“Our staff has worked very hard to present to the council documents that show all sides of the annexation, but at the end of the day today, we think it’s in the best interest of the community to not proceed.”

The city’s annexation plans, which originally included more than 1,300 acres of land along U.S. 380 and Texas 101, had already been scaled back due to protests from landowners. Now the city won’t be annexing any land, including the plots that landowners volunteered for annexation.

A special meeting concerning annexation scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.

