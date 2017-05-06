Boy’s ‘Wish’ comes true

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

At a schoolwide assembly Wednesday, Connor Berardi’s wish was granted.

Connor, a student at Bridgeport Elementary, was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT), an extremely rare form of cancer, last year. DSCRT has a low five-year survival rate, yet this year Connor is in remission.

“He’s in a very small group with a good prognosis,” Connor’s father Chad Berardi said. “We’re very blessed.”

Now Connor is ready to play in his “man cave,” a fort that Make-A-Wish Foundation announced they’ll have built for him. Principal Martha Bock surprised Connor by inviting his family to the school’s Rise-n-Shine assembly, where Make-a-Wish revealed their plans for “Connor’s Cave.”

Connor was so excited to see the plans he could barely speak, shouting “Yay!” and jumping up and down.

Connor’s Cave will be built in the Berardi’s backyard, complete with bunk beds, an Xbox and Nerf guns. Mom Patina Berardi said the inside will likely reflect Connor’s passionate love of the Air Force.

“He’s obsessed with the military,” Patina said. “He wants to be an Air Force pilot, and he loves his Nerf guns. He’s all about having a base, like a military base. He wanted a place where he could hide out, store stuff and make his plans.

“They went above and beyond,” she said. “Pretty much everything he said he wanted he’s going to get.”