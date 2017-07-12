Boyd trustees to meet

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd School Board

Boyd School Board will discuss several contracts and cooperative agreements at their regular meeting this week.

Agreements up for review are a multi-region purchasing cooperative and the Prospering Pals Cooperative. They will also discuss contracts for accounting, student extracurricular insurance and drug dog services.

Trustees will also consider lunch prices for the upcoming school year, hear budget projections and discuss the 2017-2018 employee compensation package.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Boyd ISD Administration Building, 600 Knox Ave. It is open to the public.