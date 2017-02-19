Chico trustees call bond election

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Chico School Board

Chico ISD board members voted Monday to place a $1.8 million, 10-year bond on the May ballot to fund several facilities and transportation projects.

If passed, $195,000 will cover security upgrades on all campuses, $530,000 is anticipated to purchase four buses and other vehicles, $750,000 will fund ADA compliance and renovations at the baseball and softball fields, $60,000 will pay for cost-saving LED lighting in the middle school and high school gyms and $265,000 is directed toward miscellaneous projects, including irrigation repairs, maintenance shop renovations, carpet replacement, equipment and asphalt at the football parking lot. The projected tax increase is 5.25 cents per $100 valuation, raising the price for the average Chico ISD homeowner by $4 monthly, based on a $116,398 home.

Superintendent Don Elsom said the district will only sell the bonds if Texas’ ASATR funding program is eliminated. Chico receives an estimated $1 million from the program and Elsom said the school will find other ways to fund the project if the funding is kept in place.

Trustees also called an election for board places 6 and 7, occupied by G.A. Buckner and Doug Bowyer.