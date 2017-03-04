Boyd snack pantry now open

By David Talley | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Students at Boyd ISD’s intermediate and middle school campuses now have the option to take home snacks and meals for the weekend, thanks to the Boyd snack pantry.

School counselor Larry Owens said the campuses opened the pantry three weeks ago with plans to freely give food to students who went without over the weekend.

“We know we have kids that go home on Friday and don’t even get to eat again until they come back on Monday,” Owens said, “which is bothersome.”

The pantry, complete with rows of food set out like a grocery store aisle, is in a back room in the middle school. In lieu of “shopping,” Owens said teachers pass out a list of food already stocked in the pantry to the students who take part in the program. The students then circle the items – two breakfast items, two lunch items, two dinner items, two snacks and two drinks – they’d like, and Owens prepares a sack for them to take home Friday. Originally, he said, students were pulled out of class to visit the pantry and select their food.

“When kids were coming in, it was taking 15 minutes to put things in their bags,” he said. “We came up with this menu, so now they just circle what they want, and the bag is in the office for them whenever they’re ready on Friday right before they leave.”

Owens said plans for the pantry started with the intermediate school’s Thanksgiving feeding program, which offered brown bag lunches to those in need every day during the district’s Thanksgiving break. He brought the idea before school administrators who gave it their full support and solicited through Facebook to get donations to start the pantry. The number of students participating has increased to just under 10 in three weeks.

“We’ve had people who have donated money for us to buy food and people who have donated food for us to use,” he said. “I don’t know what to expect or how many we’ll have ultimately, but it’s just nice to know we have people in the community willing to help donate for us to provide food for kids.”

The program is still accepting donations, and Owens said he’s hoping to see it cover more students in need of a weekend meal. To donate, call the front office at 940-433-9540 or 940-433-9560.

“Ultimately, I’d like to see it grow where we’d have a food pantry where kids could come in and get groceries for the week with their families,” he said. “Anytime anybody wants to donate, we’ll take it.”