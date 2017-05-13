Boyd School Board swears in new members

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd School Board

After canvassing votes from the May 6 election and swearing in new members Thursday, Boyd School Board elected officers.

Ernest Partin will remain board president. Jason Hammond was elected vice president, and Bill Childress was elected secretary. Newly-elected trustees Kyle Erwin and Martin Cain and incumbent Jake Tackett were sworn in.

The board also recognized outgoing board secretary Rebecca Parr, who was narrowly defeated by Cain in the Place 1 race.

In other business, the board heard a legislative update from Superintendent Ted West in preparation for upcoming budget workshops.

“There’s going to be sort of an 11th hour based on the ramifications of what state legislators are doing,” West said.

The state’s legislative session ends May 29.

The board also met in closed session to discuss real property.