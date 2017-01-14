Boyd School Board signs resolution opposing accountability system

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Boyd trustees unanimously approved a resolution opposing the state legislature’s introduction of the A-F accountability rating system, but it wasn’t without some internal disagreement.

“We feel like this new accountability system does not accurately portray what is going on in our schools,” Superintendent Ted West said. “This is raw data they are calculating on. This is a heavy dose of standardized test.”

West and other Wise County administrators met with State Rep. Phil King Jan. 6 to share their thoughts on the new system, which most felt puts too much emphasis on a single day’s testing, but trustee Bill Childress said at the board’s Thursday meeting he felt the new system’s goals line up with the district’s own. Coverage of the meeting with King and reactions from other superintendents ran in a Jan. 7 issue of the Messenger.

“I get why it’s there,” Childress said. “There has to be a way to hold schools accountable. How else are you going to know? To say it’s a snapshot of one day – everything is. You prepare for it.

“It gives us points we can work on.”

The state expectations for the district lined up with those he set for his own children, he added.

West said administrators were hoping to see Domain V play a stronger role in the system’s final calculations. The domain measures community involvement, which gauges how parents feel the school is performing.

“We don’t have a problem with accountability,” West said. “But we feel this is a punitive system.”

Assistant Superintendent Barbara Stice pointed out that across the state, schools with more students deemed “low income” disproportionately tend to score lower in Domain I, student achievement. West added the new system is likely a gateway for Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to push forward school choice legislation, which he said will “marginalize” public education in the state.

Several other board members, including Trae Luttrell, spoke in favor of signing the resolution.

“Any time the state or federal government tries to fix something it’s a joke,” Luttrell said. “They can’t fix local problems.”

Both Board President Ernest Partin and Secretary Rebecca Parr also said the new system is unfair, especially to teachers. All board members and administrators agreed that the prospect of hanging a campus’ letter grades in front of each building was demeaning.

After the nearly hour-long discussion the board hurried through the remainder of its agenda items before spending nearly three hours in closed session to conduct West’s superintendent evaluation, eventually opting to give the administrator a one-year extension.