Boyd School Board hears college credit presentation

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Boyd School Board members Tuesday heard a presentation on the district’s OnRamps college dual enrollment program.

Superintendent Ted West said Friday the high school campus currently has 20 courses offering postsecondary credit through either OnRamps, Weatherford College or advanced placement courses.

“We’re really hoping to increase the amount of credit students can earn,” West said. “Our goal here is actually an early college academy where our kids are able to graduate with an associate’s degree.”

The board also approved the district’s 2017-2018 calendar based on its district of innovation plan. The designation allows public districts more flexibility in choosing their semester start and end dates. The fall 2017 semester begins Aug. 21 and ends before Christmas break. Without the designation, the district would have had to start classes Aug. 28.

