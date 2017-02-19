Boyd School Board considers admin contracts

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd School Board

Boyd trustees unanimously voted to add time to all administrator and principal contracts Monday, but split over Athletic Director Brandon Hopkins, leaving the coach without an extension.

Hopkins has one year left on his contract. Superintendent Ted West said the board was divided, with trustees Bill Childress, Jason Hammon and Trae Luttrell in favor of extension and Ernest Partin, Jana Tate, Rebecca Parr and Jake Tackett opposed.

The board also approved two faculty training programs, which West said are focused on improving relationships between students and teachers. West said high school Principal Dr. Susan Foster was a proponent of both programs. The program will cost the district $40,000, which West said he felt was worth it.

“We feel like it’s going to have that kind of impact on our kids and teachers times 10,” West said.

The board also: