Boyd Police Station gets needed upgrades

Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Boyd Police Department has new digs.

Renovations that started in November at the department’s headquarters are now complete, with the officers ready to take advantage of new offices and training space. The building, located on Texas 114 east of town, had previously housed the city’s public works department and consisted of several cramped rooms and a large open garage with rolling bay doors when the police department moved back in about a year ago.

In addition to new offices for its sergeants and improved walls and flooring, the building now features a separate training room with closets for tactical gear and other equipment. Sixteen new office chairs sit facing a wide-screen television ready for presentations.

“We’d have staff meetings where we’d try to get 12 guys into my office because that was the largest space we had when me moved back down here,” Boyd Police Chief Dwayne Taylor said. “Simple meetings were a challenge, much less things like classes.”

The room was one of Taylor’s chief interests when the renovations started. Six of the department’s seven full-time employees are certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement trainers, but without space to conduct classes, that skill has been underutilized.

“Well, if we wanted to have Taser classes, where are we going to do that?” he said. “We’d have to use the community center. It’s booked a lot of the time, but then that space is just too big for six guys to do a class in anyway. This is going to meet our needs much better and even leaves us room to grow if we need to.”

Taylor said the new room will enable the department to offer free classes for other departments if the need arises.

“It left us some room that if we have a training, we can have Rhome in,” he said. “We can have the county in and Bridgeport and Decatur if they want to come. And just bring a few guys from other agencies that need training. Everybody’s budgets lately are kind of tight, so when we’re able to offer free training, it’s something we can all benefit from.”

But the job isn’t finished. The building still has a large, two-story garage in the back, which he said he hopes to renovate into usable space, including evidence and interview rooms and a locker area with an improved bathroom and kitchenette. In the past, officers have stayed overnight at the station during icy weather, and Taylor said he’s also considered the option of a bunk area.

The second phase doesn’t have a start date, and Taylor said he’ll need to consult with engineers and architects before planning too much.

“When they built this building 15 years ago, all those people are gone, so getting answers on, ‘OK, what exactly are in these walls?’ That’s been a challenge,” he said. “So we have to have an engineer look at it to make sure things can be supported upstairs.”

The public had its first chance to see the new and improved station Tuesday when the department hosted the city’s first February council meeting in the training room. Taylor said he was excited to see the public take advantage of the department’s new space and credited former police chief, City Administrator Greg Arrington, with helping make the renovations a reality.

“Everything we do here, we try to gear it to give a little something back, but we’ve never had the building to do that,” he said. “Greg and I have worked the last seven years to try to do that, and it’s starting to come together.”