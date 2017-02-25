Boyd leaders upset with chamber board

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

Boyd City Council members Tuesday criticized the Wise County Chamber of Commerce for snubbing an individual the council nominated to speak at the chamber’s next meeting.

The city allows the chamber to hold its monthly luncheons in the Boyd Community Center and was set to sponsor the March meeting, which required selecting a speaker for the event.

City Administrator Greg Arrington said the chamber requested Mayor Rodney Holmes as speaker, but Holmes wasn’t available. The city selected its IT contractor, Todd Cave, but was told the chamber’s board of directors had met and denied Cave because he wasn’t a member of the chamber and owns a Frisco business that competes with a chamber member’s local business.

Holmes said Tuesday he wasn’t a member of the chamber either.

“My thoughts are they don’t want to let anybody speak at their meetings unless they’re a member of that chamber of commerce,” Holmes said. “How are you going to get outside businesses? That is just too focused on their own and not focused on the community to me. They want me to speak? I’m not a member of their chamber of commerce.”

While Cave conducts some business outside the county, city government officials Tuesday insisted he’s a representative of Boyd. City secretary Alicia Smith said Thursday Cave has worked on a contract basis for the city for eight years.

Arrington said Cave is as “embedded with the city of Boyd as I am.”

“He’s part of our organization. He’s part of our family,” he said. “And to deny him is to deny me. It’s denying [Mayor Pro Tem Mark] Culpepper. [City Secretary] Alicia [Smith] was very upset. So what we did is Alicia called them back and said, ‘We want to know if this decision is final.’ We’ve not heard back from them, so I’m assuming it’s final.”

Chamber President Deborah Mann said Friday she’d been in contact with the city and plans to meet with Smith Monday to work through the issue, which she labeled a misunderstanding regarding the criteria for a speaker.

City government officials floated several ideas Tuesday on how to deal with the disagreement. Culpepper supported charging the chamber to use the community center starting in April, while Holmes asked Arrington to contact the city’s attorney’s to ask about terminating the city’s agreement with the chamber regarding use of the building.

“If they won’t let Todd speak, I’ll be very happy to speak, but they may not like what I have to say,” Holmes said.