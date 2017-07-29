Boyd ISD makes career readiness priority

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

A college campus is not the next step for every graduate leaving Boyd High School.

With this in mind, Boyd ISD is creating the job of director of career and postsecondary readiness with Boyd Middle School Principal James McDonald filling the role.

In confirming the move of McDonald into central administration, Boyd ISD Superintendent Ted West pointed out his unique skill set for the job that made him the “logical choice.”

“He’s former military, worked in the corporate world and been a math teacher and administrator,” West said. “We feel he’s got a set of skills and experiences that will help him in directing kids that may be headed into the military or into a career.”

West added the district will be looking to expand its career readiness to offer programs that will allow students to possibly earn trade certifications in high school to allow them to immediately join the workforce.

“We need to have someone focused on that unique and ever-changing field,” West said. “Having James dedicated to that position will help.”

Assistant Superintendent Barbara Stice will open the school year as the interim principal at Boyd Middle School.

“It’s similar to what she did at the high school last year,” West said. “She’s very familiar with the campus and will get the year started as we start the search process to find us a principal that meets our needs.”