Boyd ISD looks at ways to boost compensation

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd School Board

Facing a deficit budget and uncertainty on state funding, Boyd ISD officials are still looking at ways to put a little money in the pockets of its staff.

The administration and school board discussed at its July meeting, increasing the employer contribution for health insurance from $342 to $450 to offset rising premiums. Trustees delayed a decision on the issue, asking administrators to look at an equitable solution to increase benefits.

Trustees will pick up the discussion and make a decision Tuesday at a special meeting before the end of open enrollment for health insurance for employees in August.

“We want to do something that is as equitable and fair as it can be,” said Boyd School Board President Ernest Partin after the July meeting. “We want to let [our employees] know we care about them.”

At its last meeting, Boyd trustees were presented a preliminary view of the 2017-18 budget with a deficit of $620,693 that included a $612,719 shortfall on the maintenance and operations side. District officials anticipated a drop of $202,827 in revenues from $10.485 million to $10.282 million with preliminary expenses tallying $10.82 million.

Boyd ISD Superintendent Ted West expected the district to curtail some of the deficit before the budget is adopted next month. In an interview Thursday, West said his staff is still studying compensation options during a time of uncertainty with overall finances.

“We’re still putting together different options to see what we can do with a special situation as far as the overall finances of the district,” West said. “With us potentially losing ASATR (Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction), even though in the special session of the legislature they said they are going to address ASATR, there’s also talk of teacher pay raises, there’s a lot of things to see. The financial health of Boyd ISD is one of the things we have to consider while trying to do the best we can for employees.”

Boyd is looking at losing an estimated $600,000 in ASATR. The district’s total tax roll and enrollment will affect the impact.

The district has looked at the health care contribution over salary adjustments, which would be more long-term commitments.

“You never want to go back and reduce salaries,” West said. “There’s two ways to affect the bottom line for employees, health care contribution or salary. To have some flexibility, we’ll look at doing the health care contribution as long as we can. We may not be able to do it every year.”

The district increased the health care contribution three years ago, according to West, to the $342.

That contribution would cover all but $9 of the new premium for the lowest premium Aetna TRS ActiveCare plan, which is employee-only. Fifty-six of the district’s 133 employees that are on the insurance take this plan to cover themselves.

For the highest premium and lowest deductible TRS plan, the 13 employees on it would need to cover an additional $69 for a total cost of $372.

Employees covering their spouses and families are looking at sharp increases.

Increasing the contribution an average of $108 for all employees to $450 would add $102,492 to the budget. It would also cover the entire cost for employees on the lowest premium plan.