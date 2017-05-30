Boyd ISD cancels classes for state volleyball

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball

The hallways at Boyd schools will be mostly silent Thursday to give students, faculty and community members a chance to witness school history.

The district has canceled classes with the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets set to make their debut at the University Interscholastic League volleyball championships at 11 a.m. at the Culwell Center in Garland. The Lady Yellowjackets take on Goliad in the 3A semifinals.

“It’s not every day you get to go to state,” said Boyd ISD Superintendent Ted West. “With it being right here [in Garland], we had the unique opportunity to take as many kids as we could.

“We wanted to take away any roadblocks from our students and team members from enjoying the success,” he said. “We want to take every opportunity to celebrate success.”

The district will not have to make up the day. West said it is over the required number of minutes by the state.

“We had some padding built into the calendar,” West said.

With the day off falling during the week, the district is making arrangements to help parents without childcare. It will open the elementary campus for students between pre-kindergarten and sixth grade with staff members volunteering to man the campus.

“We will have the elementary open for young kids without childcare,” West said. “The last thing we wanted was to put parents in a bind. With the program we started with employees needing 15 hours of community service, we will have teachers up here to supervise and that will count toward their service hours.”

The district will not run a bus service or operate the cafeteria. Students that will be on campus Thursday are asked to bring a sack lunch.

West said forms were sent home early this week to find out how many students would be on campus Thursday.

“It doesn’t look like there will be a large group of people,” he said.

The district will be providing transportation for students, parents, staff and community members to Garland for the match. West said buses will depart from the parking lot at the football field at 8 a.m.

Fans wanting a ride are asked to contact the district prior to Thursday to make arrangements.