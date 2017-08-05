Boyd ISD approves compensation plan

By David Talley | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd School Board

Boyd School Board members this week approved a district compensation plan that would dish out supplemental pay for employees who participate in the district’s community engagement program.

To participate, an employee would be required to perform 15 hours of service within the district or community.

In an email to staff and board members, Superintendent Ted West said employees who participate will receive an additional $1,200 of gross annual income divided equally over 12 paychecks.

“I would consider this to be a win/win program … good for our employees and good for our students and community,” he said. “The Boyd ISD Community Engagement Program will give our employees an opportunity to make a little extra money to help offset rising insurance costs, while simultaneously providing additional services to our students and our community.”

West stressed employee participation in the program was optional and included a list of the types of activities that would be eligible for the program:

gate duty at athletic events

group community service projects

extended day/school year feeding projects

innovative programs that benefit the district’s students and support staff

after-hours community access to library/technology/Internet

after-school tutoring/mentoring,

sponsorship of new student clubs/organizations

chaperoning after-school and weekend events

These activities are simply examples. The district is still compiling a complete list of activities eligible for the program.

The district’s faculty and staff will meet Tuesday to discuss the program further, he said.