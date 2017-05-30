Boyd honored for service to community

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Decatur resident Jackie Boyd has served the community in one way or another all his life.

That service has garnered him recognition from those in the community, including the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, which presented Boyd with a special award at their recent banquet.

Boyd just doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.

“I don’t think I deserved all the attention that people seem to want to put on me sometimes,” he said. ” … I don’t feel worthy of getting anything. I’m just doing what comes naturally.”

While Boyd describes himself as a dairyman, that’s just one of many roles he’s had over the years. He’s also been a rural mail carrier, auctioneer, a high school football announcer, a school board member and a National Guard member.

But perhaps his favorite role has been that of father and grandfather.

One of the most special aspects of receiving the award at the chamber banquet was having all seven of his children together for the occasion. He’s had all seven together only three other times.

Boyd’s son, Jed, tried to keep the award a surprise for his dad, but his father became suspicious when all of his children began showing up at his home.

“I said, ‘Somebody’s got to tell me what’s going on or we’re not going anywhere.’ I’m just hard-headed enough to do it, too,” the elder Boyd said.

Jed said some of his dad’s best traits have been passed along to his children.

“I would say (his) humbleness and generosity and willingness to serve has been passed on to generations after, his kids and grandkids. Joe and I are firemen, helping people is what we love to do, and we’ve got three educators, one in the military. Everybody has done a little something, if not made their career revolve around serving others,” he said.

When people have needed help, Jackie Boyd has stepped up, simply because that’s what you do.

“When it comes time to do something, you do it,” he said.

Jed added, “And you’d be the first to step up and do it.”

And for that, the Decatur community is grateful.