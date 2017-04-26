Boyd Education Foundation awards more than $21,000 in grants

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Education Foundation

Members of the Boyd Education Foundation handed out more than $21,000 to teachers Tuesday morning as part of the foundation’s annual Surprise Patrol.

According to a BEF release, grants were awarded at each campus.

At the elementary campus $1,028.97 was awarded to help fund the school news team, which includes seven students who meet weekly to interview students or teachers about character education, record interviews and produce a news segment. The segments are broadcast through morning assemblies and on the school website and Facebook page.

More than $8,000 was awarded at the intermediate school to purchase virtual reality goggles and iPods and a subscription for a guided learning curriculum so students can visit historical places and witness historical events.

At the middle school campus grants for a high-tech keyboard, a traveling art exibit from the Perot Museum and a game-inspired math standards lesson exceeded $2,700.

Nearly $10,000 in grants were awarded at the high school for projects including transforming the art room into a studio environment, a portable racing clock, a leadership program and to purchase an ultrasound/STEM combination machine.