Boyd City Council talks apartment complex

Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Boyd City Council members Tuesday heard from citizens concerned with a proposed plat change, which would make way for an apartment complex to be built in the 400 block of S. Allen Street/Farm Road 730.

After some discussion with city staff, council members voted to table the issue until May.

Speakers questioned the types of individuals an apartment community would bring to the city and how it would impact nearby lots. Property owner Luis Gutierrez said the complex would be a gated community targeting middle-to-upper income families. The area is currently zoned single family-1, and the change would take it to multi-family-2.

City Administrator Greg Arrington also voiced his concerns with the apartment complex.

“They’re not personal concerns,” he said. “They’re actual concerns. No. 1 is the water. We would not be able to issue the building permit. We have a plan to put before you in two weeks, but we’re multiple months out in securing funding and engineering. We’re probably a year out at least. No. 2: this creates quite a traffic issue, specifically for the school. It exits onto Morton Street. By law it’s not called a thoroughfare, but that’s what it is. Morton is a collector street. [Police Chief Dwayne Taylor] probably has some concerns about that as well. Two times a day this road here turns into a one-way, and people are double parked all the way to the west of Hitt Street. That’s going to add a significant challenge to commuters and the traffic flow in the area.”

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Culpepper said he wasn’t prepared to vote on the issue after learning of the proposed plat change Friday.

“This is the first I’ve heard about it when we got this agenda, so I’m not ready to do anything on this,” he said. “I’ve got lots of research to do. We’ve got water problems as it is. I’m not saying we don’t need some affordable housing. That’s been part of our 20-year plan, to have some affordable housing here.”

The council also heard a report from Taylor on technology upgrades at the police station, including a five-terrabyte server, five body cameras and an upgraded DVD burner. The department will use funds from its impound lot to make the purchases. Taylor also discussed planned upgrades to the station’s internet service, which currently runs on a residential router. The service upgrade would increase the department’s monthly bill from about $70 to $400, he said. Taylor said the department will pay for the recurring cost with impound funds, but council members agreed to add a budget item for the monthly fee in next year’s budget.

