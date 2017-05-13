Boyd City Council ponders dog problem

Boyd City Council members May 2 discussed how to handle an ongoing issue with dogs near the high school.
City Secretary Alicia Smith said Friday that for two years the city has dealt with two dogs near the high school that chase pedestrians. Smith said the dogs have eluded animal control officers and other efforts to capture them.
She said Mayor Rodney Holmes asked Police Chief Dwayne Taylor to set up a meeting to further discuss the dogs at a later date.
In other business, the council:
- took no action on an item regarding a trailer park ordinance;
- approved Taylor’s request for upgrades to police vehicle laptops funded by the department;
- met in closed session to discuss pending or contemplated litigation with the city attorney and real property; and
- heard a 2016-2017 budget review.