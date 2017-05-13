Boyd City Council ponders dog problem

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

Boyd City Council members May 2 discussed how to handle an ongoing issue with dogs near the high school.

City Secretary Alicia Smith said Friday that for two years the city has dealt with two dogs near the high school that chase pedestrians. Smith said the dogs have eluded animal control officers and other efforts to capture them.

She said Mayor Rodney Holmes asked Police Chief Dwayne Taylor to set up a meeting to further discuss the dogs at a later date.

