Boyd City Council hears details for fun fest

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd City Council

Boyd City Council members Tuesday heard details about the city’s first community-wide event in nearly 10 years.

City Secretary Alicia Smith presented plans for Boyd Fun Fest, set for Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 or 3 p.m at the Boyd Community Center.

Smith started soliciting feedback on city-sponsored events last fall, holding several meetings with community members and local government officials. The plans she presented to the council include a pie baking contest, a car show, a washer tournament and a pie eating contest. Food and craft vendors are invited, and the city has picked a DJ for the event.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Culpepper voiced concern about the event’s start time and said more activities would be needed to keep visitors occupied in the afternoon.