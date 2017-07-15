Bourgeois named intermediate school principal

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Boyd

After 10 years at Boyd ISD serving as a classroom teacher, coach and assistant principal, Daniel Bourgeois is getting the opportunity to lead a campus in the district.

Trustees named Bourgeois the principal at Boyd Intermediate School Thursday night. He has been the assistant principal at the high school since February 2013.

“I loved my time at the high school, but this has been a goal to get a campus. It’s where I can have the strongest impact,” Bourgeois said. “I’m looking forward to working with this age group especially.”

Bourgeois returns to the campus where he taught math and social studies for two years early in his tenure at Boyd.

“It’s been five years since I’ve been on the intermediate campus. I’m looking forward to seeing how I can contribute to the success there,” he said.

Superintendent Ted West praised Bourgeois’ contributions to the district and looks forward to working with him in the new role.

“I’ve known him for 10 years. One of his best assets is his personality and ability to build relationships,” West said.

“When he interviewed with our committee, we all felt with his personality he’d bring a lot to that campus.”

Bourgeois replaces Nina Coody, who is moving into a special projects role in central administration.

Trustees accepted the resignation of technology director Morganne Schlegel Thursday night.