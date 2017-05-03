Bomb threat forces evacuation

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Elementary students and staff at Paradise ISD were evacuated from the building Monday morning due to a bomb threat.

The threat had been left in a voicemail at the elementary office.

“The call came in Saturday morning around 4:30,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “The person talked about a bomb, or about people putting a bomb in Paradise schools.”

Office staff discovered the voicemail around 7:30 a.m. and began evacuating the building a few minutes later.

Administrators called the sheriff’s office, and officers responded along with medics and the Paradise Volunteer Fire Department.

The building was searched by officers and by a K-9 trained in bomb detection. No bomb was found.

Students were allowed back into the building around 9 a.m.

“We’re going to take this seriously,” Akin said. “It might just be a hoax, but we take it seriously. We will learn what we can to see who called it in.”

Because the threat was made by phone, the sheriff said investigators have been able to gather some evidence that might help them determine who made the threat.

Akin said the information gathered by the sheriff’s office will be bundled and given to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The person responsible for making a bomb threat could face felony charges of terroristic threat.