Board starts superintendent search

Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Paradise School Board has created a timeline for its superintendent search.

Former superintendent Mac Edwards resigned in June, and the board elected to wait until after the November school board election to replace him.

The school board has outlined the timeline for its search on the district website. The deadline for applications is Dec. 5, and the board expects to screen applicants from Dec. 11 to Jan. 8. Interviews will be conducted Jan. 15-26, and the board plans to name the lone finalist by Jan. 29.

The board used a communitywide survey to compile a list of the top characteristics they’d like to see in the district’s new superintendent: effective communicator, delegator, motivational leader, knowledgeable about school finance and state funding laws, has a successful record of improving student achievement, willingness to work with the board, integrity, vision and commitment to the Paradise community rounded out the list of wanted traits.