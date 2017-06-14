Board recommends name change for Civic Center

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



The Decatur Civic Center Advisory Board will recommend changing the name of the facility to the Decatur Conference Center to the city council.

Center Director Lori Sherwood said the name change was requested by the developers of the new Marriott Fairfield Inn, now under construction at the Civic Center.

She and City Manager Brett Shannon said the name change had been discussed at the outset of negotiations for the new hotel. Jay Davidson, chairman of the civic center board, said the Economic Development Corp. board was expected to make a similar recommendation. Sherwood said the name change would require only minor modifications to the center signage and logo.

The board also recommended that special event luncheons at Easter, Thanksgiving and Mother’s Day be “reservation only” events. Sherwood said 460 persons were at the Mother’s Day luncheon and many had not made reservations, causing food service and seating problems.

This year the Easter brunch increased by 61 persons to 300 while Thanksgiving last year stood at 185, an increase of 79 from 2015.

Sherwood said Civic Center sales for the first eight months of the fiscal year stood at $475,976, an increase of almost $19,000 over last year. Shannon said the Civic Center was now covering more than 80 percent of its operating costs with the remainder of expense covered by the hotel-motel tax.

“Eighty percent is excellent compared to other cities much larger than Decatur,” Shannon said.

Sherwood said that all December weekends were booked for Christmas parties.