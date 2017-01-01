Board inks architect agreement

By David Talley | Published Aug. 23, 2017



Alvord ISD trustees Wednesday inked a letter of agreement with CADCO Architects & Engineers as part of the board’s plan to consider future projects.

The agreement stipulates that if the board pursues a bond package for the potential projects, it will contract with the firm. The district isn’t being charged for travel and wouldn’t pay the firm unless a bond is successful.

Representatives from the firm suggested holding future meetings to assess community goals.

The board also held a budget workshop. Due to an increase in state revenue and cost-cutting measures, the district is projecting a balanced budget.

After meeting in closed session, the board voted to elect trustee Rusty Rice as board secretary after trustee Candace Mercer announced her resignation from the board last month.

